Perriman caught three of five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

The second-year wideout bounced back from his zero-catch performance against the Eagles on Sunday, but he still had a minimal impact overall. He had a chance at a huge play deep down the middle of the field late in the fourth quarter, but he was ultimately unable to reel it in. That said, quarterback Joe Flacco showed some confidence in the young receiver by going right back to him the next play for a first down. Although Perriman has shown flashes of the talent that made him a first-round selection in 2015, he's had difficulty getting on the field consistently, rarely playing more than one third of the Ravens' offensive snaps on a given week.