Perriman nabbed four of eight targets for 62 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

The catches and yards marked career highs for Perriman. Such modest personal bests were probably not what Baltimore had in mind when Perriman was drafted in the first round two years ago, but Perriman slowly got into a flow as the season went on. He caught at least three passes in five of the Ravens' final nine games and scored three touchdowns. With Steve Smith set to retire and Kamar Aiken heading toward free agency, Perriman should shoulder a larger role in the offense next season.