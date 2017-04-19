Matthews (thumb) signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender with the Ravens on Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Matthews spent the entire 2016 season on injured reserve due to a torn ligament in his right thumb suffered on a punt return in the Ravens' final preseason game, according to Sports Illustrated's Austin Murphy. While it isn't clear if he's returned to full health at this point in time, when healthy he'll look to secure a role on special teams ahead of the 2017 season opener.