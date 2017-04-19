Ravens' Chris Moore: Could be primed for larger role
Teammate Mike Wallace expects Moore to take a step forward in his second professional season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
A 2016 fourth-round selection, Moore caught seven passes for 46 yards on 16 targets in 15 games as a rookie while stuck behind Wallace, Steve Smith, Breshad Perriman and Kamar Aiken on the depth chart. With Smith (retirement) and Aiken (Colts) no longer on the team and not replaced by any key free-agent acquisitions, both Moore and injury-prone slot man Michael Campanaro could get the chance to compete for a spot in three-wide sets. It is worth noting that the Ravens have been linked to many of the upcoming draft's top receivers, including potential first-round selections Corey Davis and Mike Williams. Even so, Moore should at least have a shot to push for the third or fourth spot on the depth chart -- as opposed to lingering at No. 5 or 6 as he did last season.
