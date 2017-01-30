Mosley (calf) did not participate in the 2017 Pro Bowl due to injury.

Mosley strained his calf in Week 17 against the Bengals, an injury that head coach John Harbaugh estimated would take three weeks to heal, according to The Baltimore Sun. Although Sunday's Pro Bowl was over three weeks removed from the end of the regular season, Mosley likely erred on the side of caution and skipped the event in order to ensure his health for the start of the Ravens' offseason activities in April.