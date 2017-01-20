Mosley recorded 92 tackles, zero sacks, and four interceptions en route to being named to his second-career Pro Bowl in 2016.

The third-year linebacker was an anchoring presence on one of the league's best run defenses this season, but his overall statistical output was uneven for IDP purposes. He failed to record a sack for the first time in his young career and his 92 tackles were a career-low. However, his four interceptions were a career-high and he came extremely close to recording the second touchdown of his career on a pick against the Redskins. While Mosley's 2016 production was far from elite as far as IDP linebackers are concerned, his proven track record combined with his youth (24 years old) suggest that he'll bounce back in 2017 and push for 100-plus tackles.