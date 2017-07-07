Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Dealing with hamstring injury
Gillmore (shoulder/hamstring) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Gillmore spent the early part of the offseason recovering from multiple shoulder surgeries and then missed June minicamp due to a hamstring issue, according to Callie Caplan of The Baltimore Sun. He still saw his job prospects improve during that stretch, as Dennis Pita (hip) was injured and released and Darren Waller was suspended indefinitely. With 2015 second-round pick Maxx Williams (knee) still rehabbing from major surgery and 36-year-old Ben Watson returning from a torn Achilles' tendon, Gillmore and Nick Boyle both have a shot at the starting job in what eventually figures to be a three- or four-way competition. Gillmore previously held that role back in 2015 when he started all 10 games he played and caught 33 of 47 targets for 412 yards (8.8 per target) and four touchdowns. Injuries have since derailed his career, and it's quite possible he'll be a part of a timeshare even if he's technically the starter.
More News
-
Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Desires every-down role•
-
Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Injury-plagued 2016 season•
-
Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Inactive Sunday•
-
Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Not listed on injury report Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Inactive for Week 15 versus Eagles•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Forgetting Brandon Marshall?
Dave Richard crunches the numbers on Brandon Marshall's personal stats and tendencies in the...
-
Ranking the Cowboys in Fantasy
The Cowboys have one of the best running backs in football, and elite receiver and a good young...
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....