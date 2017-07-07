Gillmore (shoulder/hamstring) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Gillmore spent the early part of the offseason recovering from multiple shoulder surgeries and then missed June minicamp due to a hamstring issue, according to Callie Caplan of The Baltimore Sun. He still saw his job prospects improve during that stretch, as Dennis Pita (hip) was injured and released and Darren Waller was suspended indefinitely. With 2015 second-round pick Maxx Williams (knee) still rehabbing from major surgery and 36-year-old Ben Watson returning from a torn Achilles' tendon, Gillmore and Nick Boyle both have a shot at the starting job in what eventually figures to be a three- or four-way competition. Gillmore previously held that role back in 2015 when he started all 10 games he played and caught 33 of 47 targets for 412 yards (8.8 per target) and four touchdowns. Injuries have since derailed his career, and it's quite possible he'll be a part of a timeshare even if he's technically the starter.