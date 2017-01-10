Gillmore caught eight of 14 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown over seven games in 2016.

Gillmore's season was largely wiped out due to injury for the second consecutive year in 2016. He suffered a thigh injury against the Jets in Week 7 and never took the field for the remainder of the season. Entering the season, Nick Boyle's suspension -- coupled with Ben Watson's Achilles injury -- opened a clearer path to playing time for Gillmore than many had expected, but he never became a major factor in the passing attack even when healthy as he never saw more than four targets in any game. Although Gillmore has shown flashes of potential in the past, his inability to stay on the field has driven his fantasy stock in the wrong direction. Furthermore, Baltimore has a very crowded tight end group entering 2017 with veterans Dennis Pitta and Watson both under contract in addition to the likes of Darren Waller and former second-round pick Maxx Williams. Gillmore is signed through 2017, but his future with the team is somewhat clouded due to the Ravens' depth and contractual obligations at tight end.