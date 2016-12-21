Gillmore (thigh) is not listed on the Ravens' injury report Wednesday.

After being inactive for seven consecutive games due to a thigh injury, it appears that Gillmore is healthy and fully participating in practice. He returned to practice in the lead-up to Week 15 before being listed as inactive, so he has been making progress for over a week at this point. If Gillmore does play Sunday against the Steelers, he could have a reduced role compared to what he had earlier in the season due to the ascensions of Darren Waller and Nick Boyle at tight end.