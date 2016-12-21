Gillmore (thigh) is not listed on the Ravens' injury report Wednesday.

After being inactive for seven consecutive games due to a thigh injury, it appears that Gillmore is healthy and fully participating in practice. He returned to practice in the lead-up to Week 15 before being listed as inactive, so he has been making progress for over a week at this point. If Gillmore does play Sunday against the Steelers, he could have a reduced role compared to what he had earlier in the season due to the ascensions of Darren Waller and Nick Boyle at tight end.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola