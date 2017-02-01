Gillmore is recovering from multiple shoulder surgeries this offseason, Alex Marvez of Sporting News NFL reports.

Gillmore's window of opportunity during the 2016 season became as open as it has ever been after Ben Watson went down to injury. Unfortunately for Gillmore, he was unable to avoid a plethora of ailments himself. In just one season, the 25-year-old managed to endure a broken back and torn hamstring on top of two shoulder surgeries. Given his long history of injuries, there's a chance that even the smallest of setbacks in 2017 could end his time in Baltimore.