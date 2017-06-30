Ravens' Darren Waller: Suspended for at least one year
Waller has been suspended for at least one year for a second violation of the league's substance abuse policy, Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com reports.
Waller was suspended for the first four games of last season for his initial violation and now faces a year out of the league for his latest. The 24-year-old will be allowed to participate in preseason practices and games, but his punishment will begin once the regular season does. A sixth-round pick in 2015, Waller caught 10 passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns last season. His absence -- which follows Dennis Pitta's most recent hip injury and subsequent release -- figures to allow Nick Boyle to see more action behind Ben Watson, Crockett Gillmore and Maxx Williams at tight end in the buildup to this season.
