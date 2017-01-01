Pitta led his team with 11 catches for 91 yards on 16 targets in Sunday's season finale against the Bengals.

Pitta was heavily involved in the offense down the stretch, finishing with 19 catches for 166 over the season's final two weeks. He set new career highs with 86 receptions and 729 yards, but found the end zone only twice. Still, this was a terrific bounce-back campaign considering the 31-year-old tight end missed all of 2015 due to a dislocated hip.