Pitta hauled in eight of 11 targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Steelers.

The veteran tight end led the Ravens in receptions and targets on the afternoon, posting his best effort since Week 13 versus the Dolphins. Pitta hasn't made as many plays downfield this season as earlier in his career, when he'd yet to be felled by a pair of serious hip injuries. However, he's managed a personal best in receptions (75) and needs just 32 yards in the finale against the Bengals to eclipse the career-high 669 receiving yards he compiled back in the 2012 season.