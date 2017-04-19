Ravens' James Hurst: Signs RFA tender with Ravens
Hurst, a restricted free agent, signed his contract tender with the Ravens on Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The terms of Hurst's deal weren't specified. While he's currently slotted in as the Ravens' starting right tackle, things could change quickly if the team selects an offensive lineman early in this month's draft.
