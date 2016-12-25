Ravens' Javorius Allen: Inactive again
Allen is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Allen is a healthy scratch Sunday and he'll be off the fantasy radar as long as Terrance West and Kenneth Dixon remain healthy.
