Allen finished the season with nine carries for 34 yards and added three receptions for 15 yards.

The second-year man out of USC saw a drastically diminished role in 2016 after showing some promise as a rookie. He primarily saw the field on special teams and only played 41 total offensive snaps. The Ravens' additions of Terrance West via free agency and Kenneth Dixon through the draft led to a new look in the backfield and effectively squeezed Allen out of the backfield rotation. Allen was inactive over the final five games of the season, which does not bode well for his future role in Baltimore. If the Ravens re-sign West, they'll likely have a similar carry distribution in 2017, which would mean a nearly non-existent role for Allen.