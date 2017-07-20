Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Placed on non-football injury list
Eluemunor was placed on the non-football injury list Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
A fifth-round pick of the Ravens this past spring, Eluemunor will be looking to return to the field and earn a potentially large role in his rookie season. It's unclear how severe the injury is or how much time he may miss. When Eluemunor does return, he's expected to compete for the starting right tackle spot that was vacated in the departure of last year's starter, Ricky Wagner.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...
-
Sorting out crowded Vikings' backfield
The Vikings running back situation is as messy as any in the league. Heath Cummings tries to...
-
Projecting Jamison Crowder
Jamison Crowder took a step forward in 2016, but an increased role should lead to career-highs...
-
Regression in Ryan's future?
Heath Cummings was selling you hard on Matt Ryan going into 2016. Then, Ryan had one of the...