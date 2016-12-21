Smith (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Smith has been battling a sprained ankle, which he initially sustained against the Patriots back on Dec. 12. The cornerback was held out of Sunday's win over the Eagles, and at this point he appears to be trending toward another absence in Week 16 against Pittsburgh. If that's indeed the case, Shareece Wright, who's allowed six touchdowns in 10 games, will serve as the replacement.