Smith (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Smith continues to heal from a high ankle sprain which he suffered in Week 14, ultimately shutting him down for the remainder of the season. Through 11 games, he notched 32 tackles (29 solo), four passes defensed, and zero interceptions. Expect Tavon Young, Shareece Wright, and Jerraud Powers to see a bulk of the work at cornerback during the Ravens' season finale against the Bengals.