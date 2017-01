Ravens' Joe Flacco: Sets franchise record with 4,317 passing yards

Flacco completed 32 of 49 passes for 267 yards and an interception in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Bengals.

Flacco set a Ravens franchise record with 4,317 passing yards, but had a pedestrian 20:15 touchdown to interception ratio and 8-8 record to go with the impressive yardage total. He will likely lose wide receiver Steve Smith to retirement this offseason, which will make topping 4,000 yards in 2017 difficult for a quarterback who had failed to reach that mark in any of his first eight professional seasons prior to this one.