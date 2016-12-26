Ravens' Joe Flacco: Throws for 262 yards, TD in Week 16 loss

Flacco completed 30 of 44 passes for 262 yards with a touchdown and interception in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Steelers.

Flacco was certainly serviceable enough in what turned out to be a high-scoring affair, hitting nine different pass catchers on the afternoon and reviving his rapport with TE Dennis Pitta, who he connected with the most. The veteran signal-caller put up over 40 pass attempts for the third time in the last four games and bounced back with a solid 68.2 completion percentage after barely completing half his passes against the Eagles in Week 15. Flacco also notched a touchdown pass for the eighth straight game, but his production wasn't enough to prevent the Ravens from being eliminated from playoff contention courtesy of a spectacular late touchdown by Antonio Brown. Despite the disappointing outcome, Flacco will try to finish off his ninth season in positive fashion when Baltimore takes on the Bengals in Week 17.