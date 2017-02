Rolle (Achilles) spent the 2016 campaign on injured reserve.

The journeyman defensive back suffered a torn Achilles during the offseason program, ending his season before it could kick off. Although the ailment could impact his workload in the coming months, the upcoming restricted free agent may be hard-pressed to land a gig with 22 tackles (18 solo) to his name in 19 games across two prior years in the NFL.