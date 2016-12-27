Ravens' Justin Tucker: Converts all four field goals Sunday
Tucker converted all four of his field-goal attempts Sunday and added one successful extra point in the loss to the Steelers.
Tucker had a chance at another field-goal attempt early in the game Sunday, but a botched snap and hold ultimately erased the opportunity for three more points. That said, he managed to drill every other opportunity during the game, notching his third outing with four field goals and his seventh with three or more field goals this season. Tucker has a three field-goal advantage over Houston's Nick Novak for the league lead going into Week 17. He'll head up to Cincinnati, where he hasn't missed a kick since his rookie season, to round out the 2016 campaign Sunday.
