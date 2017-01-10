Tucker finished the season 38-of-39 on field goals and 27-of-27 on extra points to earn unanimous First-Team All-Pro honors.

Tucker's 38 made field goals tie him for fifth all-time for a single season and were the most by an NFL kicker since both he and Stephen Gostkowski converted 38 field goals in 2013. Not only was Tucker's volume impressive, but his accuracy was elite as he missed just one kick all season to notch a 97.44 field goal percentage. Tucker was also automatic from distance as he converted all 24 attempts of 40-plus yards, 10 of which were from beyond 50 yards. He finished second only to Matt Bryant among kickers in standard scoring formats, thanks in part to Bryant having a whopping 30 more extra-point attempts. Tucker remains an elite option at kicker heading into 2017 and his career 89.84 field goal percentage ranks him No.1 in NFL history.