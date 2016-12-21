Correa (ribs) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

The rookie has battled a litany of injuries this season, including thumb and thigh injuries that have caused him to miss time. He played 17 special teams snaps Sunday but he did not get on the field with the Ravens' defense. His level of participation in practice the remainder of the week will shed light on his availability for Sunday, but even if he does play, he'll likely see the field only on special teams.