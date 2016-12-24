Correa (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Saturday's move to IR officially puts an end to Correa's rookie season. The 2016 second rounder seldom saw the field on defense this season as he played more than 10 snaps in a game just once while less heralded rookies made significant impacts on that side of the ball. While injuries certainly played a factor in Correa's slow developing rookie season, the fact remains that he'll have his work cut out for him at offseason workouts and in training camp if he wants to lay claim to a larger role in the Ravens' defense.