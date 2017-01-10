Aiken finished the 2016 season with 29 catches on 50 targets, racking up 328 yards (11.3 per reception) and one touchdown in the process.

Aiken entered the year as a trendy sleeper candidate following a strong 2015 campaign when he produced 75 receptions for 944 yards and five touchdowns. However, his high production in 2015 was at least partially a function of the Ravens' serious attrition at wide receiver with both Steve Smith Sr. and Breshad Perriman suffering season-ending injuries at different points of the year. The Ravens had a full complement of receivers this year with Smith and Perriman both healthy and the addition of Mike Wallace. With that, Aiken got lost in the shuffle and saw his target and snap counts plummet. Even with Smith officially retired, it appears unlikely the impending unrestricted free agent, Aiken, will be back in Baltimore in 2017. Depending on where he lands, Aiken has shown that he can be a competent No.2 or No.3 in an NFL offense when given the opportunity.