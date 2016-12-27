Aiken was held without a catch on two targets in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Aiken was entrenched in a minor role in the offense again Sunday as he saw just two targets on the 33 offensive snaps he played. Although Aiken's snap count has remained reasonably consistent over the second half of the season, even with Breshad Perriman's ascension, his target volume has taken a significant dip. Aside from a four-game stretch in October in which he saw just under 5.0 targets per game, Aiken has averaged just 2.54 targets per game in his 11 other outings. He'll face the Bengals on the road in Sunday's season finale.