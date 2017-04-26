Reynolds has signed his exclusive-rights contract tender with the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Reynolds unsurprisingly didn't see any action during his rookie year as the former college quarterback was busy learning the nuances of the wide receiver position. However, given the unsettled state of the Ravens' depth chart at wide out, a strong preseason showing could theoretically push him up the ranks and carve him a role within the offense ahead of Week 1.