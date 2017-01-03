Dixon had 10 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Bengals and he added three receptions for 19 yards.

The rookie out of Louisiana Tech had a solid finish to his first season in the NFL, piling up 372 yards and three total touchdowns on 82 carries. He did not debut with the Ravens until Week 5, but his role steadily increased through down the stretch despite the presence of Terrance West. Given that West played on a one-year contract with Baltimore in 2016,it's not necessarily a guarantee that he'll be back with the team next season. Dixon routinely displayed an ability to run through contact and he was rarely brought down by the first defender he met in the open field. If West does not return in 2017, Dixon would have a clear path towards being the Ravens' featured back in his second season.