Dixon gained 57 yards on 12 carries and secured one of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Steelers.

Dixon out-touched Terrance West on the afternoon in terms of rushing opportunities, as the latter checked in with 10 carries. The rookie was productive with his relatively modest opportunities, with his 57 yards rushing representing a career high. Dixon has impressively been at 4.0 YPC or more in five of his last seven games, flashing plenty of potential as he increasingly gains experience. He'll look to finish off the season in strong fashion against the Bengals in Week 17.