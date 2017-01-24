Ravens' Kenny Bell: Signs future contract
Bell signed a reserve/future contract with the Ravens.
Bell spent the entirety of the preseason with the Buccaneers, but a concussion suffered in the final week led to his release. The 24-year-old has yet to record a reception in the league.
