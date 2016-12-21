Ravens' Kyle Juszczyk: Catches three passes in win
Juszczyk nabbed three of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's win over the Eagles.
None of Juszczyk's receptions went for more than 10 yards, but it was still a nice little game for the fullback. There's not enough there to warrant much fantasy consideration, especially with just one red-zone target since the Week 8 bye, but the Ivy-League product has been impressive as of late by fullback standards. He's caught three passes in four of his last five games.
