Juszczyk nabbed three of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

None of Juszczyk's receptions went for more than 10 yards, but it was still a nice little game for the fullback. There's not enough there to warrant much fantasy consideration, especially with just one red-zone target since the Week 8 bye, but the Ivy-League product has been impressive as of late by fullback standards. He's caught three passes in four of his last five games.