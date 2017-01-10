Juszczyk caught 37 of 49 targets for 266 yards and added five carries for 22 yards and a touchdown in 2016.

Juszczyk's strong showing as a blocker and as a pass catcher earned him his first-career Pro Bowl nod in 2016. He was also named First-Team All-Pro according to Pro Football Focus, grading out as the league's top fullback. Juszczyk was a fixture in the Ravens offense as his 463 snaps were more than either Terrance West or Kenneth Dixon. It is worth noting, however, that Baltimore uses sets with fullbacks more than most NFL teams, which will certainly shape his market value this spring when he officially becomes a free agent. If Juszczyk does re-sign with the Ravens, he'll likely have some upside in deep PPR formats, but his lack of carries puts a cap on his touchdown upside.