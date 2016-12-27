Ravens' Kyle Juszczyk: Finds end zone in loss
Juszczyk rushed two times for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Steelers. He added a pair of receptions for 10 yards as well.
The Pro Bowl fullback had his best fantasy day of the season Sunday as he reached pay dirt for the first time in 2016. That said, his fourth-quarter rushing touchdown was just his fifth carry of the entire season, so it was a bit of an aberration to see him get the ball in the red zone. He has shown to be valuable as a pass catcher, however. In fact, Juszczyk is tied with Kamar Aiken for fifth on the team in targets with 47. Juszczyk will finish out his third NFL season Sunday against the Bengals on the road.
