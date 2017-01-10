Campanaro had three carries for 72 yards over the course of three games in 2016.

The third-year player out of Wake Forest was waived early in the season but was eventually brought back to the 53-man roster following Devin Hester's release in December. Although Campanaro's natural position is at wide receiver, he was used in the run game on jet sweeps with great effectiveness, albeit in a limited sample size. All three of his runs went for 10 or more yards, highlighted by a 39-yard scamper against the Eagles on his first offensive touch of the season. Campanaro also offers some special teams value, most notably as a punt returner, which could help his chances at making the 53-man roster again in 2017. Still, even with Steve Smith Sr. retired and Kamar Aiken likely hitting free agency, Campanaro does not project to be a major contributor in Baltimore's passing attack if he is on the roster next season.