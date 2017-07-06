Ravens' Mike Wallace: Facing heat from Maclin for lead role
Jeremy Maclin could overtake Wallace as the Ravens' No. 1 wide receiver, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.
For most of the offseason it appeared the Ravens were counting on Wallace and Breshad Perriman to soak up a huge portion of the WR targets in an offense that threw the ball 679 and 676 times the past two years. Considering the two combined for only 183 targets and 105 catches last season, the plan was highly suspect until the team signed Maclin in June. Maclin is expected to work the slot in three-wide formations, but he also figures to play in most two-wide sets, be it at the expense of Perriman or Wallace. There should still be enough snaps and targets to keep at least two of the three fantasy-relevant, as the franchise may opt not to roster a fullback for the first time in its 22-year history, and the tight ends now look much shakier than the wideouts. Even if the offense is more balanced than it was the past two seasons, the plan seemingly entails plenty of targets going to Wallace, Maclin, Perriman and RB Danny Woodhead (knee).
