Wallace caught all four passes that came his way for 33 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

It was a tale of two halves for Wallace. He averaged 76.8 yards per game, had his five largest yardage totals and all four of his touchdowns in Baltimore's first eight games. He averaged 50.4 yards per game, topping 60 yards just once, and didn't score for the remainder of the season. More will be on the speedster's plate next season as he will be without his dependable veteran counterpart, the retiring Steve Smith.