Wallace secured four of seven targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Steelers.

Wallace was quiet on a day when teammates Steve Smith and Dennis Pitta commanded a large chunk of Joe Flacco's attention. The speedy veteran's yardage total was actually a season low, but leaves Wallace just 16 yards shy of the third 1,000-yard season of his career, and first since 2011 in Pittsburgh. He'll try to accomplish the feat in the Week 17 finale versus the Bengals.