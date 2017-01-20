Boyle caught all six of his targets for 44 yards in 2016.

A 10-game suspension for a positive performance-enhancing drug test took a bite out out Boyle's second season and kept him in a limited role once he was reinstated. He was primarily used as a blocker to help in the run game, but he did catch everything thrown his way. Through 17 career games, Boyle has hauled in an impressive 24 of 29 (82.7 percent) of his targets. While Boyle is clearly valuable as an in-line blocker in the run game as well as a reliable pass catcher, the Ravens' logjam at tight end presents a problem for his role in 2017. Dennis Pitta is already entrenched as one of Joe Flacco's favorite targets and veteran Benjamin Watson, who is coming off an Achilles injury, is expected to be a factor as well.