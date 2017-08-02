Adeboyejo (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The undrafted free agent out of Mississippi was carted off the field Tuesday, but he was back in the fold for Wednesday's session. According to Zrebiec, Adeboyejo turned in a strong performance in his return to practice. Adeboyejo (6-foot-3, 197) is an intriguing prospect, but he'll have to leapfrog over several other wideouts on the depth chart in order to break camp with the team.