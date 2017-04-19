Jensen, a restricted free agent, signed his contract tender with the Ravens on Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The terms of Jensen's deal weren't specified. The fifth-year Southern Colorado product is currently penciled in as the Ravens' backup center ahead of the 2017 season.

