Mallett went 3-for-6 passing for 26 yards and one interception across four appearances in 2016.

With Joe Flacco staying healthy, Mallett rarely saw any playing time this season. His longest appearance lasted 13 snaps in Week 13 during a blowout win over the Dolphins, but he only attempted three passes in that outing. Mallett is set to hit free agency this offseason, but the Ravens could retain him in order to keep a backup with some starting experience on the roster behind Flacco.