Ravens' Steve Smith: Officially announces retirement Friday

Smith officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday. In his letter to commissioner Roger Goodell, Smith said, "This is to notify you that as of today I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs. I am retiring from the National Football League."

Smith finishes his storied career as the NFL's seventh-leading receiver, racking up 14,731 yards over 16 seasons. He's also one of 14 players in NFL history with over 1,000 career receptions (1,031). The five-time Pro Bowler played his first 13 seasons with the Panthers, during which time he helped lead the Panthers to Super Bowl XXXVIII and also led the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in 2005 after missing the majority of the 2004 campaign with a broken leg. Although Smith checked in at just 5-foot-9, he still struck fear into opposing secondaries with his tenacity, speed, and ability to come down with the ball in seemingly every contested situation. Given his body of work and standing among some of the All-Time greats in terms of receptions and yards, Smith figures to be a candidate for the Hall of Fame once he's eligible.