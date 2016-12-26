Ravens' Steve Smith: Posts 79 yards receiving, TD in Week 16 loss

Smith (thigh) hauled in all seven of his targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Steelers.

Smith shook off a sore thigh to rip off a 44-yard catch and run, as well as an 18-yard touchdown early in the third quarter that gave the Ravens a 13-7 lead at the time. The veteran receiver saw seven targets for the second consecutive game and has received at least six looks from Joe Flacco in each of the last four games. He also has touchdowns in consecutive games and will look to make a splash in what could be the final game of his career in Week 17 against the Bengals.