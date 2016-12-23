Ravens' Steve Smith: Practices Friday

Smith (thigh) took part in Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was added to the Ravens' injury report Thursday after not being listed on it the day before, but his participation in Friday's session puts him on track to play in the Ravens' Christmas Day matchup with the Steelers.

