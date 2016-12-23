Ravens' Steve Smith: Practices fully, but listed as questionable

Smith (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in full Friday.

Smith was an addition to the Ravens' injury report Thursday, but Friday's full practice indicates that the veteran wideout will be able to tough it out Sunday. He was on the field for 49 of the 58 snaps on offense in Week 15's win over the Eagles, catching two of seven targets for 40 yards and a TD. Smith has been targeted a total of 23 times over his last three games, and he figures to continue seeing his share of looks in Week 16.