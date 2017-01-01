Ravens' Steve Smith: Quiet in final NFL game

Smith caught three of five targets for 34 yards Sunday in Cincinnati.

Smith recently stated that there's an 89 percent chance he's retiring after this season, so this could well have been the final game of his Hall-of-Fame caliber career. The 37-year-old wide receiver finishes the season with 70 catches for 799 yards and five touchdowns. Smith found the end zone 81 times while topping 100 yards on 51 occasions over 16 NFL campaigns.