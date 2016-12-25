Ravens' Steve Smith: Suits up Sunday

Smith (thigh) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Though Smith was an addition to the Ravens' injury report Thursday, a return to practice Friday solidified the notion that the veteran wideout would give it a go Sunday. Smith, who was on the field for 49 of the 58 snaps on offense in Week 15's win over the Eagles, has been targeted a total of 23 times over his last three outings, and figures to continue seeing his share of looks in the Baltimore offense Sunday.

