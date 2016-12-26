Ravens' Terrance West: Generates 55 yards of offense in Week 16 loss

West gained 27 yards on 10 rushes and secured all three of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Steelers.

West saw backfield mate Kenneth Dixon notably outperform him on the ground, but he did enjoy more success than his fellow tailback in the passing game. Nevertheless, with the Ravens now officially out of playoff contention, the team may opt to give the promising rookie plenty of opportunities in the season finale against the Bengals. West has been adequate when given lead back opportunities, but Dixon is widely regarded as the more talented back overall, likely rendering West more of a complementary option in Week 17.